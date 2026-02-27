Stranger wanders around Leimert Park apartment while family is asleep

A family in Leimert Park is still on edge after their security cameras caught a stranger wandering around their apartment in the dead of night.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, Gregory Johnson said he heard something that didn't sit right.

"It was scary," he said.

Inside the apartment, his wife, Pazz and their two young daughters were asleep.

"You could hear the door locks open when you turn them," Johnson said. "Dead bolt and the other one. That's what woke me up."

He added that he got up quickly after hearing the noise, but didn't see anyone. At first, nothing appeared to be missing, but something was clearly off.

"The screen was off the window," Johnson said.

He also noticed that his TV remotes had been moved and that a lighter had been left behind on the floor.

"I don't smoke," Johnson said. "That's when I was like, let me check my cameras. And I'm like, 'Babe, somebody was in here.'"

Surveillance footage shows the intruder wandering around the apartment before unlocking the front door and walking out.

"My wife left her purse and keys," Johnson said. "He walked right past them, didn't take anything."

Neighbor Darlene Hester said she has seen the man in the area before.

"He comes in the area quite frequently," she said. "You don't know who lives here anymore. It's very alarming."

The family said nothing appears to have been stolen, and they are deeply worried about the break-in. They said they will no longer be sleeping with the windows open for airflow.

"Most definitely closed," Johnson said. "We will not make that mistake again."