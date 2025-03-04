Watch CBS News
Local News

Storm heading to Southern California bringing moderate to heavy rain, with possibility of thunderstorms

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather
Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather 02:58

A low-pressure system and cooler weather pattern will bring rain to the Southern California region starting Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service said there will be moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow for a few days.

US-FIRE-CALIFORNIA-WEATHER
The National Weather Service said there will be moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow starting Tuesday night. As the storm develops, the possibility of thunderstorms increases.  CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

The rain is predicted to start late Tuesday night with .25 to .50 inches of rainfall. As the storm develops, the chance of thunderstorms will increase between Wednesday and Thursday night.

The second piece of the storm could bring .50 to 1 inch of rain to Southern California. Weather officials warn there is a 10 to 20% chance of significant flooding and burn scar debris flows. They urge residents to stay updated with warnings and messages from authorities.

Forecasters also said gusty southwest winds will affect the area. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.