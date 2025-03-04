Storm heading to Southern California bringing moderate to heavy rain, with possibility of thunderstorms

A low-pressure system and cooler weather pattern will bring rain to the Southern California region starting Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service said there will be moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow for a few days.

The rain is predicted to start late Tuesday night with .25 to .50 inches of rainfall. As the storm develops, the chance of thunderstorms will increase between Wednesday and Thursday night.

The second piece of the storm could bring .50 to 1 inch of rain to Southern California. Weather officials warn there is a 10 to 20% chance of significant flooding and burn scar debris flows. They urge residents to stay updated with warnings and messages from authorities.

Forecasters also said gusty southwest winds will affect the area.