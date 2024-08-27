Watch CBS News
Store employee stabs attempted robber in Elysian Park

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An attempted robber was stabbed by an employee of the store he tried to steal from in Elysian Park on Tuesday. 

It happened at around 4:15 p.m. at the Leo Market, located in the 1300 block of W. Sunset Boulevard near Douglas Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Circumstances leading up to the robbery remain unclear, but investigators say that an employee of the market stabbed the suspect during the incident. Somehow, police say that the employee used the suspect's own knife during the stabbing. 

The suspect was hospitalized in unknown condition. They have not yet been identified. 

Officers say that the suspect will be booked on suspicion of attempted robbery. 

No further information was provided. 

