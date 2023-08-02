Stolen vehicle suspect being pursued by deputies hits pedestrian in Gardena

A stolen vehicle suspect leading police on a pursuit through Los Angeles County slammed into a pedestrian on Wednesday, bringing the chase to a sudden end.

It wasn't immediately clear when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies began pursuing the suspect, but the crash occurred a little after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Budlong Avenue, just outside of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the area.

With SkyCal overhead, it appeared that the driver of the stolen car jumped a curb and hit a street sign before coming to a rest.

There was no word on the condition of the pedestrian.

Following the crash, the both of the occupants of the vehicle are said to have run from the area on foot. The driver has been taken into custody, but deputies are still searching for the second suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.