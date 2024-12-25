Watch CBS News
Stolen U-Haul truck nearly plunged over cliff during pursuit in Monrovia, police say

By KCAL News Staff

/ KCAL News

Video shows wild pursuit of stolen U-Haul through Monrovia
Dash cam footage and other video released by the Monrovia Police Department this week shows officers chasing down a U-Haul truck reported stolen, a high-speed pursuit which authorities say ended when the suspect was arrested after rolling down a 30-foot hill.

The video, posted to the police department's Instagram page Wednesday, shows the U-Haul truck speeding down surface streets and running stop signs as officers trail him. At one point, the driver crashes into a tree along the edge of a cliff — "narrowly avoiding a plunge off a cliff" as police said in the post — before getting out of the truck and continuing to flee.

"In a dramatic turn of events, the suspect scrambled out of the wreck, tumbling down the hill and onto the street," the post reads. "He made a break for it, darting away from the officers who were hot on his heels. As one officer closed in, the suspect leaped over a small wall and rolled down a steep 30-foot hill, evading capture once again."

Video shows the suspect go over the wall and later footage shows a group of officers with a K-9 unit find him just outside a home, where they placed him into handcuffs and took him into custody.

Police said the chase unfolded over the weekend and Alhambra police had been in pursuit of the same U-Haul earlier, with officers from that department eventually joining the chase involving Monrovia police. 

No other details have been released by authorities.

