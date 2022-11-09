Stolen truck pursuit out of Lakewood ends in grisly multi-car crash in Norwalk

A stolen vehicle pursuit came to an abrupt end in Lakewood Wednesday morning when the suspect collided with several other vehicles in an intersection.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies began pursuit of the driver at around 9:30 p.m. in the Hawaiian Gardens area.

CBSLA

The driver, who authorities said was the sole occupant of the vehicle, got out of the 2022 gold GMC Sierra pickup truck on several occasions during the pursuit, often running up onto the sidewalk before reentering the stolen vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department monitored the driver from a helicopter as the truck went onto the 605 Freeway, appearing to drive recklessly and at high rates of speed. At one point, the driver spun out and hit several cars before continuing to evade police.

Deputies then asked the California Highway Patrol to take over the pursuit.

The truck was weaving through traffic on the southbound 605 Freeway in the Downey area.

Around 10:06 a.m. the suspect crashed into another oncoming car at the intersection of Del Amo Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard in Norwalk. The initial collision caused a chain reaction, damaging four different vehicles.

With Sky9 over the scene of the crash, the suspect can be seen exiting the vehicle and attempting to run from the spot of the collision with a noticeable limp.

He stopped running once he made it to the sidewalk, giving himself up to deputies who detained him immediately after.