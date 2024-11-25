Stolen pickup truck driver evades police by running into Ross store following pursuit

The driver who allegedly stole a pickup truck and led authorities on a chase through Los Angeles on Monday afternoon was able to get away after running into a Ross department store.

It all began at around 5:40 p.m., police said. They followed the driver along the 405 Freeway, which was clogged with holiday traffic, until he suddenly drove over a median that divided the rightmost lane an an offramp.

The man then began to drive the wrong way down the ramp and driving through West Los Angeles city streets.

He came to a sudden stop in Palms near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and National Boulevard, police said.

SkyCal was overhead as the man ran from the truck on foot, making a dash through a nearby parking lot before sauntering into a Ross Dress for Less store.

Despite searching the area for more than an hour, police were unable to locate the man.

A passenger who had fled from inside of the truck earlier in the chase was arrested, police noted.