$10k worth of stolen Legos, toys and tools recovered in Riverside County during search warrant

Police recovered nearly $10,000 worth of stolen Legos, toys and tools that were allegedly taken from Riverside County retail stores during a search warrant on Wednesday, according to the Hemet Police Department.

In a news release shared on social media, Hemet police said that 37-year-old Hugo Omar Sanchez-Sanchez was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property and organized retail theft following a search warrant that was served at a home in the 300 block of S. Gilbert Street on Wednesday.

Detectives said that they had learned about a large amount of expensive Lego sets and merchandise that were being taken from local retailers and then sold at a local swap meet.

The allegedly stolen Legos, toys, tools and other merchandise that were recovered from a Hemet home on Wednesday during a search warrant. Hemet Police Department

"Further investigation revealed the activity was consistent with an organized retail theft operation," the release said. "Investigators ultimately confirmed that the suspect was actively purchasing stolen goods from multiple individuals and reselling them for profit."

Police said that the operation was a collaborative effort between the HPD's Organized Retail Theft Team and Southwest Cities SWAT.

A photo shared by police showed a large amount of Lego sets, Hot Wheels cars, Disney princess dolls and other toys that were recovered during the search warrant, as well as some power tools.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact HPD at (951) 765-2400.