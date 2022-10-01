Stockton Police Chief says recent killings meet definition of a serial killer Stockton Police Chief says recent killings meet definition of a serial killer 02:14

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Chief confirmed that several recent homicides are all connected.

Chief Stanley McFadden made the confirmation at a news conference while also revealing that they have identified a person of interest in connection to the five murders but do not know if the person is a suspect or witness.

The Stockton Police Chief held a news conference where he released a photo of a person of interest in five homicides, but he also clarified that he is unsure if the individual is a suspect or witness. Eric Howard

While at the news conference, CBS13's Laura Haefeli learned that what makes the five homicides connected is that the victims were alone when killed, ambushed, they were in badly lit areas, and drugs or gangs were not involved in the killings.

Laura asked for clarification on if he [Chief McFadden] is ready to use the words "serial killer," and he stated that the homicides do meet the definition of a serial killer.

Police are still looking to see if there is only one suspect or several involved.