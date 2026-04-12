Statue stolen off memorial for San Bernardino County detective who died in shootout with Christopher Dorner

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a statue stolen from the memorial of a deputy who died in a gunfight with Christopher Dorner in 2013.

In a social media post, the department said a small bronze statue of a dove was stolen from the memorial for fallen Detective Jeremiah MacKay on the peninsula at 28200 Lake Edge Road in Lake Arrowhead.

The theft occurred sometime between March 13 and March 27, the department said.

"The estimated replacement cost for the bronze dove is between $3,000 and $5,000," the post said.

Mackay died on Feb. 12, 2013, as the manhunt for Dorner crescendoed at a cabin in Big Bear. The two-week saga centered around Dorner, a former Los Angeles Police officer, after he wrote a manifesto pledging revenge on the department for firing him.

The manhunt gained national attention. Dorner killed four people, including MacKay, across Southern California before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a burning cabin in Big Bear after he was surrounded by law enforcement.

MacKay was a 15-year veteran of the department.

It's not the first time the statue has been stolen. Just months after its dedication, a 13-year-old was arrested and cited on suspicion of taking the bronze dove and posting it on his Instagram page.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the identity of the suspects or the current location of the stolen dove is encouraged to contact the Twin Peaks Station at 909-336-0600.