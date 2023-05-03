Watch CBS News
State senator from Orange County arrested for DUI

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An Orange County State senator running for Congress was arrested for driving under the influence Tuesday evening in Sacramento.

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) offered up an apology on his Facebook page. "Last night I was cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence. My decision to drive last night was irresponsible. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions. To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington," wrote Min.

The lawmaker was released from Sacramento County jail Wednesday, according to Sacramento Sheriff's Department records

Min is running for the 47th Congressional District currently represented by Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine), who is seeking to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein. 

First published on May 3, 2023 / 11:17 AM

