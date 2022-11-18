Starbucks workers across US strike on 'Red Cup Day'

Starbucks employees at more than 100 stores in the United States went on strike Thursday in what's being called the "Red Cup Rebellion."

Thursday is the coffee chain's popular "Red Cup Day," when customers receive a reusable plastic cup with the purchase of a holiday drink. Workers say it's one of the most popular days of business of the year.

So in solidarity, 2,000 members of the Starbucks Workers United union in more than 100 stores across the nation, including in Los Angeles, walked off the job Thursday morning.

They're striking to protest the company's retaliation against union supporters and the company's refusal to bargain with the union on its first labor deal.

It's the largest labor action since the campaign to unionize Starbucks stores began in late 2021.

KDKA's Jessica Guay

Organizers say they're seeking better pay, staffing and more consistent scheduling. Starbucks has more than 9,000 stores in the United States.