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Mother and daughter killed in Orange County crash

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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An Orange County mother and daughter were killed in a crash in Stanton late Monday, according to authorities.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. near the intersection of W. Cerritos Avenue and S. Magnolia Street, Orange County Sheriff's Department officials told CBS LA. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation, but deputies said that the women were struck by a car while outside of a crosswalk at the intersection. 

Deputies identified the victims as Amadilia Noemi Cruz, 61, and her daughter, 34-year-old Gabriela Amadilia Cruz, both of Anaheim. 

The driver of the car that struck the women remained at the scene to cooperate with the OCSD investigation. Deputies said that DUI is not suspected as they work to determine what caused the crash. 

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