Stabbing at popular Santa Monica bar leaves one dead, one wounded

One person was killed and another wounded after a stabbing at a popular Santa Monica bar attached to the Fairmont Miramar hotel early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 1:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers were dispatched "to a report of a stabbing at The Bungalow," said SMPD's statement. Upon arrival, they found two people with stab wounds. Both were taken to nearby hospitals, where one later died.

He has not been identified other than police nothing that he was a 31-year-old man from Anaheim.

The second victim, unidentified, remains under medical care despite suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Preliminary findings indicate the incident occurred outside the hotel," police said. "At this time, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence."

Investigators did not have information on the suspect nor motive behind the incident. No arrests have been announced

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SMPD at (310) 458-8427.