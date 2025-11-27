St. Vincent Meals on Wheels provides thousands of Thanksgiving meals to seniors across Los Angeles

St. Vincent Meals on Wheels is serving up meals to people in Southern California who otherwise would not have a Thanksgiving dinner.

The program has been around since 1977, and it brings together crews and volunteers to serve up meals for about 2,500 people this holiday.

The menu includes everything from stuffing, green beans, turkey and gravy and ravioli for those who don't eat meat.

"They're important because they nourish body, mind and spirit and they also nourish us," said Sister Joyce Weller, who is the board chair. "This is how the world becomes better."

The crews, both paid and volunteer, prepare, cook, package and deliver the food to homebound seniors across Los Angeles County.

Volunteers like Charlie and Michelle have seen the appreciation from clients firsthand.

"It's wonderful. Everybody here is so joyous, it's so fun and we're helping people in the community," Charlie said.

This operation is entirely privately funded, so the community is what keeps them going.

While the volunteers do the heavy lifting here serving up the food, St. Vincent Meals on Wheels says if you cannot donate financially, you can come in and help out and they do this all year round.