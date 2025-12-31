Watch CBS News
Local News

Sprinkles Cupcakes founder confirms bakery chain is closing permanently

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The popular bakery chain Sprinkles Cupcakes, which was known for its storefronts and "cupcake ATMs," is permanently closing all locations, according to its founder and former owner.

In a post to Instagram, Candace Nelson confirmed the rumors, saying she didn't think this was how the Sprinkles story would end after selling the company to a private equity group in 2014.

"I thought Sprinkles would keep growing and be around forever," Nelson said. "I thought it was going to be my legacy."

Nelson started the company in 2005 with the first location in Beverly Hills. It expanded to several states across the U.S. and opened at least nine locations in California, as well as 10 ATM vending machines.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the current ownership hasn't commented on the closures.

Nelson stated that the closures would begin immediately.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue