Sporting events canceled Saturday: LA Galaxy soccer and Santa Anita Park races
Los Angeles Galaxy MLS, LA Galaxy & LAFC announced that the 2023 Season Opener, Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Rose Bowl Stadium will be postponed due to weather safety concerns.
Galaxy representatives said to Saturday's 70,000 ticket holders -- they will be honored on the game's rescheduled date.
The races are also off at Santa Anita Park This weekend. The park announced they cancelled Saturday and Sunday's racing programs due to stormy weather.
