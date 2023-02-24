Sporting events canceled Saturday: LA Galaxy soccer and Santa Anita Park races

Los Angeles Galaxy MLS, LA Galaxy & LAFC announced that the 2023 Season Opener, Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Rose Bowl Stadium will be postponed due to weather safety concerns.

Galaxy representatives said to Saturday's 70,000 ticket holders -- they will be honored on the game's rescheduled date.

The races are also off at Santa Anita Park This weekend. The park announced they cancelled Saturday and Sunday's racing programs due to stormy weather.

Information about the rescheduled match to be announced at a later date.

Due to unprecedented winter conditions forecast for Southern California through this weekend, Santa Anita Park has cancelled Saturday and Sunday’s racing programs. 🌧❄️

https://t.co/UWNaiFgi0t

Santa Anita will be open for wagering @GGFracing and racing across…