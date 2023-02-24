Watch CBS News
Local News

Sporting events canceled Saturday: LA Galaxy soccer and Santa Anita Park races

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Galaxy MLS, LA Galaxy & LAFC announced that the  2023 Season Opener, Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Rose Bowl Stadium will be postponed due to weather safety concerns. 

Galaxy representatives said to Saturday's 70,000 ticket holders -- they will be honored on the game's rescheduled date. 

The races are also off at Santa Anita Park This weekend. The park announced they cancelled Saturday and Sunday's racing programs due to stormy weather. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 3:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.