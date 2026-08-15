Man arrested for throwing bottles, injuring 9 at Southern California music festival

A Southern California man was arrested for allegedly throwing bottles into the crowd and injuring at least nine people during a music festival in Palm Springs last weekend.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the incident happened at the Palm Springs Air Museum, located at 745 N. Gene Autry Trail, during the first weekend of the annual Splash House festival on August 9.

Officers were called to the scene at around 1:40 a.m. after they were alerted to a reported assault, where they learned that a "dispute occurred and ultimately escalated, with bottles being thrown into the crowd," according to a social media post from Palm Springs PD.

"Nine people who were not involved in the initial dispute sustained minor injuries from broken glass," the post said. "Two were treated at the scene, while seven others were transported to a local hospital for treatment."

On Friday, police announced that the suspect who allegedly threw the bottles had turned himself in for the assault after he was contacted by San Diego Police Department officers, who were assisting PSPD with the investigation.

Milad Youssef, 35, of El Cajon in San Diego County, was booked on suspicion of several counts of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

As their investigation into the incident continues, Palm Springs PD asked that anyone who knows more about the incident contact Detective Javier Carrillo at 760-323-8136.

Splash House is an annual festival hosted at several locations throughout the Palm Springs area. The second weekend of the event is slated to wrap up on Sunday. This year's event featured headliners Alleycvt, Riordan, Allison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers and Josh Baker, among many other performers.