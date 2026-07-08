Spectrum restores service in Santa Clarita after "criminal attack" on fiber optic lines

Spectrum customers in Santa Clarita experienced an outage after someone cut fiber optic lines on Tuesday morning.

The outage affected internet service and telecommunications, including 911 calls. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita station said they had to reroute dispatches to the agency's Crescenta Valley station, which is roughly 26 miles away.

Deputies said the calls were automatically rerouted and did not disrupt law enforcement services.

Spectrum said its crews repaired more than 700 fibers within the line to restore services later in the day. The company said the telecommunications industry has experienced 18,327 attacks in 2025, which is a 59% increase from the previous year. The outages have affected more than 11.8 million people in the country.

"Today's incident follows a number of attacks that have impacted customers," Spectrum wrote in a statement. "Criminal attacks on communications infrastructure are a growing issue affecting the entire telecommunications industry, not just Spectrum. These acts are not only a crime but threaten public safety."

Spectrum is offering as much as $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest. The company asked anyone with tips to call 833-404-8477 or reach out to local law enforcement.