Space Shuttle Endeavour prepares for its final liftoff

Excitement is in the air as the Space Shuttle Endeavour prepares to move into its permanent home at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

"This feels surreal. It's been so long I've been waiting 34 years for this moment," Kenneth Phillips, curator of aerospace science at the California Science Center said.

Phillips was one of the brains behind this first-of-its-kind project. A 450-foot crane will lift the Endeavour before being attached to its full tank and two rocket boosters, making it the only shuttle in the world displayed like it's ready for liftoff. The center's chief concern was the wind swinging the space shuttle as it erected into a tight space.

"When we actually bring it in to attach to the external tank all the materials are really fragile," California Science Center President Jeff Rudolph said. "We don't want to damage the space shuttle."

The Endeavour first blasted into orbit in 1992, completing 25 missions and helping crews prepare the Hubble Space Telescope. Astronauts also took the Endeavour to add the first US component to the International Space Station.

Its final flight was on the back of a Boeing 747 in 2012 as officials took it to its final resting place in Los Angeles. Getting the beautiful beast to the science center took three days.

"I'm really excited," Rudolph said. "I'm very proud of what we accomplished and a little nervous."

Phillips hopes this fixture becomes a symbol of what can be achieved, no matter how complicated it may seem.