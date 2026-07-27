Southern California's above-average temperatures could continue for the "foreseeable future," forecasters say

Southern California will continue to see above-average temperatures over the course of the next several days, although a mid-week cooling trend looks to be on its way before another blazing weekend.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert for extreme heat stays in effect through Monday for the Inland Empire and High Desert. A Next Weather Watch is in place throughout the region on Friday and Saturday as high temperatures are anticipated once again.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday will see heat nearing what Southern California experienced on the weekend, but a brief cooling trend will begin.

"This is not our typical Southern California weather," said CBS LA Meteorologist Amber Lee. "It's going to continue to feel a little bit more muggy again this afternoon but the good news is that some of that humidity starts to go away once we get past today."

On Monday, the Los Angeles area and inland parts of Orange County can expect temperatures in the high 80s or low 90s. In the Inland Empire, triple digits are possible in areas like Lake Elsinore and San Bernardino, while other nearby communities will likely top out in the high 90s.

Along the coasts, the mid-70s are expected.

As for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, above-average heat is still expected, but it won't reach the heights of the weekend.

"Hotter-than-normal conditions will continue for the foreseeable future," the NWS said in a bulletin. "Slight cooling is possible Monday through Thursday, with heat increasing again Friday through Sunday. The hot and humid conditions during the day and night will bring elevated risks of heat-related illness."

That mid-week cooldown was predicted to be bookended by the two heat waves. Widespread temperatures nearing or in triple digits are predicted in inland areas.