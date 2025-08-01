Southern California traveling nurse arrested for child exploitation

Authorities are seeking additional victims of a Southern California traveling nurse who was arrested on allegations of child exploitation in July.

Ameen Zarinkhil, 29, was arrested on July 12 on suspicion of attempting to meet with a minor for sexual acts, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ameen Zarinkhil, a traveling nurse who was arrested for child exploitation in July. Los Angeles Police Department

Since his arrest, Zarinkhil has been charged with one count each of attempting to meet a minor for sexual acts, attempting to create child pornography and sending harmful material to a child. He is free on $100,000 bail, court records show.

Zarinkhil is credential at both West Hills Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital, police said.

"Detectives have released the suspect's booking photo due to this position of trust within the community," LAPD said. "They believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward."

Anyone who believes they were victimized by the suspect or who may know more is asked to contact LAPD at (213) 280-1501.