Southern California skincare store is accused of using coercive sales tactics. How a customer spent over $50K

A skincare company with stores in Southern California malls is facing allegations of aggressive sales tactics, including a claim that a developmentally disabled man was pressured into spending more than $40,000 during a single visit and giving employees more than $10,000 in tips.

Victor Chisolm, 30, lives in a group home within walking distance of Westfield Topanga Mall, where he regularly goes to walk around and visit employees he has gotten to know over the years.

A few years ago, Chisolm received a sizable settlement after he was hit by a car. But in December, he told family friend and attorney Fred Voigtmann that the money was gone.

"Victor reached out to me and asked for help paying for his cell phone bill, and that was like a red flag," Voigtmann said.

Chisolm told Voigtmann he'd visited a skincare store called "Bee & Co," and was convinced by a salesperson to spend his savings on products and services. Receipts show Chisolm paid $41,747 in several transactions. The purchases included skincare products and a red-light device, according to Voigtmann. Chisolm also said he received a facial and was pressured into sending two female employees $10,120 in "tips" through Cash App.

"From my understanding, he was taken into a back room in the store, closed off from the rest of the main shopping area and coerced, berated into buying products," Voigtmann said.

Testimony against Mazal Group Page of

When asked whether he wanted to spend that much money at the store, Chisolm responded, "No, I did not."

Voigtmann said Chisolm tried to obtain a refund but was denied. His receipt was stamped "NO REFUNDS."

In a letter to Bee & Co., Voigtmann argued that when fraud or coercion is involved and a consumer lacks capacity, such policies can be void and unenforceable under California law.

"He ultimately gave up his debit card to just, you know, be able to get out of the store," Voigtmann said. "He wasn't even aware of the amounts he was being charged, what he was being charged for. It was just simply to get out of there."

Chisolm is not the only customer who has complained about Bee & Co.'s sales tactics.

The company uses a sales approach familiar to many mall shoppers. Employees stand near store entrances, offer samples and encourage shoppers to come inside.

Consumers have posted complaints on social media platforms and submitted them directly to the BBB alleging that once inside, they faced high-pressure sales pitches and were encouraged to purchase expensive skincare packages.

One complaint posted to the Better Business Bureau website alleged that a customer was offered a $20,000 package and, after repeatedly declining, was offered a lower price.

"I felt like I was in a car dealership," the customer wrote.

Another complaint warned shoppers to stay away from the store and alleged that an 80-year-old woman was "scammed out of nearly $3,000."

During consumer investigator Kristine Lazar's undercover visit, a Bee & Co. salesperson initially quoted her more than $1,200 for an eye cream. After the price was questioned, the salesperson consulted another employee and returned with a lower offer.

The salesperson also made claims about the product's effects and longevity, saying that it was like "Botox in a bottle'" and that the results would last five years.

CBS California Investigates spent weeks observing Bee & Co. employees at Westfield Topanga and Westfield Sherman Oaks, as well as at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. Salespeople were observed repeatedly approaching shoppers outside the stores.

The address printed on the samples distributed by Bee & Co. led to a Chatsworth building that is home to Innovation Brands and Mazal Group LLC.

The Better Business Bureau identifies Mazal Group as Bee & Co.'s parent company.

Steve McFarland, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Los Angeles and Silicon Valley, said Mazal Group has a long history with the organization.

"Mazal is not an accredited business or a member of the Better Business Bureau. Never have been," McFarland said. "In fact, they told us that they were not going to respond to consumer complaints."

The BBB gives the company an F rating.

Public records also link Mazal Group to other skincare brands, including OroGold, Vine Vera, Lionesse, Tua Pelle and Truffoire. Those brands have also faced allegations of aggressive or coercive sales practices in social media complaints and, in some cases, court proceedings.

Class action lawsuit against Mazal Group Page of

Mazal Group is now the target of a class-action lawsuit in Hawaii alleging that the company engaged in "unfair and deceptive acts and practices to profit at the expense of consumers." Mazal has denied the allegations.

McFarland urged consumers to be cautious when approached by mall skincare salespeople.

"These people that are hired, they're aggressive in nature. They have to be. That's how they make their living," McFarland said. "But the average person that's buying these products needs to be aware."

CBS California Investigates has reached out to Bee & Co and Mazal LLC multiple times about Chisolm's allegations, but has not received a response.

CBS California Investigates also reached out to Westfield about Chisolm's allegations and the experience at Bee & Co. The company said, in part, "Providing a positive experience for our customers is a priority at every Westfield center. We are actively looking into this matter and, as our review is ongoing, have no further comment at this time."

If you've had a similar experience at a business you'd like to share with CBS California Investigates, email Consumer Investigator Kristine Lazar at klazar@cbsnews.com.