Southern California to see seasonal temperatures, rain chances on Tuesday

For about the first time all month, the final day of March is going to feel like March in Southern California on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures "will end up closer to normal for the first time in a while" on Tuesday, coinciding with the first chances for rain since the middle of February.

Due to the possibility of rain across Southern California, CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for all of Tuesday.

The NWS considers the incoming low pressure system to be weak, with rain chances below 50% for most inland and coastal communities in Southern California. Chances are closer to 33% in the Inland Empire and Orange County.

Areas that receive rain shouldn't expect any more than one-tenth of an inch, so rainfall is expected to be in healthy doses without cause for concern. The main rain chances won't arrive until the evening hours, although there are chances for some wetness in the hours before.

"We're going to start to see a little bit more of the sprinkles or a stray shower before the main event arrives," CBS LA Meteorologist Amber Lee said.

The system is going from north to south, so Ventura and Los Angeles counties should see their first drops of rain before the counties to the south.

As for temperatures, a consensus in the lower 70s is mounting among inland communities on Tuesday.

Notable high temperatures include: