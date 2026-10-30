Long Beach Aquarium preparing for Southern California's first-ever sea turtle hatching

Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific officials are preparing for what could be the first-ever hatching of sea turtle eggs laid on a Southern California beach.

The olive ridley turtle eggs were laid on Seal Beach and Huntington Beach in late September, marking the first time in recorded history that wildlife officials tracked turtle nesting in the region. Aquarium officials then relocated the eggs to protect them from hazards that could harm their well-being, including exceptionally high tides in recent months.

Overall, wildlife officials took 204 eggs from the beach into their care. Experts say the window for possible hatching begins Saturday.

Since their relocation, officials have stored the eggs in a 90-degree room at the aquarium, typically their recovery room, while closely monitoring their progress.

"The best-case scenario, I think, is that we get a reasonable hatching rate, maybe somewhere from a quarter and a half of the eggs developing and then hatching," said Dr. Lance Adams, the Director of Veterinary Medicine at the aquarium.

He said that if the eggs stayed on the beach, the chance of survival would have been much lower.

"We remain optimistic, but also realistic," Adams said, adding that they're not sure if the eggs have been developing properly. "We're all standing by waiting to see what happens."

If the eggs hatch, specialists will transport the turtles to the ocean as quickly as possible to give them the best chance of survival.