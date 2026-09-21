Sea turtle lays eggs on Southern California beach for first time, wildlife experts believe

A sea turtle has nested on a West Coast beach for what wildlife experts say is the first time in recorded history.

Video captured last Wednesday in Seal Beach shows the moments when a female olive ridley turtle lays eggs in the sand before returning to sea.

"We had a report of a possible injured turtle, and when lifeguards got on scene, they realized the turtle was not injured and in fact, the turtle was nesting," said Trevor McDonald, the Chief of the Huntington Beach Marine Safety Division.

Days later, a natural nesting happened again, just miles south in Huntington Beach. Experts say it's possible that it's the same turtle, and that there could be hundreds of eggs in each location, which is hundreds of miles north from where usual nesting grounds for turtles are located on the southern end of Baja California.

"The temps where their normal nesting sites may exist may be a little bit too high, being a super strong El Niño," said Chad Steffen, a certified marine naturalist. "There's a lot of really, really warm water down there, down in Mexico."

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and California Department of Fish and Wildlife crews have surrounded the nesting sites in Southern California with protective fencing and big signs to warn the public so they can give the areas plenty of space.

Chad Steffen, a fisherman and certified marine naturalist, said that the warm waters from the El Niño winter brewing in the Pacific Ocean are bringing unusual sightings to Southern California.

"The temps where their normal nesting sites may exist may be a little bit too high, being a super strong El Niño," Steffen said. "There's a lot of really, really warm water down there, down in Mexico."

Crews are unsure if or when the eggs could eventually hatch, as it's a first in the recorded history of California. Still, biologists plan to monitor the nesting sites throughout the incubation period, which can last for up to 60 days.

"It's federally protected, and it's something that is exciting for us to be able to be a part of and witness, right? So please, be respectful, stay outside of the caution tape," McDonald said.