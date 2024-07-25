Shelter-in-place orders issued to Lancaster neighborhood after massive scrap yard fire

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a shelter-in-place order for a Lancaster neighborhood after a nearby scrap yard caught fire Thursday afternoon.

It started at about 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Avenue H-8 and North Sierra Highway, outside of the scrap yard and close to a set of train tracks.

The order will affect residents between Division Street and Challenger Way, north of Avenue I.

As firefighters tried to extinguish the blaze, a large plume of black smoke billowed from the property's western edge. The Los Angeles County Fire Department believed about 1,000 vehicles were consumed in the inferno, and more could have gone up in flames. Firefighters believed there might be 1,000 more that could burn.

Firefighters are concerned about the winds and heat exacerbating the blaze. It was about 103 degrees in Lancaster during the fire.

The massive amount of black smoke covered the nearby businesses, one of which had several stacks of wooden pallets stored on the lot.

While the residential neighbors were told to stay in their homes, deputies evacuated nearby businesses.

LA County Fire does not believe anyone was injured.