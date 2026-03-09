37 teens rescued, 7 people arrested in Southern California human trafficking operation

Federal agents and local law enforcement rescued 37 teens during a human trafficking operation in Southern California.

Dubbed "Operation Safe Return," the U.S. Marshals Service said the operation primarily focused on finding critically missing children, who have an elevated risk of abuse, including violence and sexual exploitation.

Agents and local law enforcement also arrested seven people during the week-long operation. U.S. Marshals said one of the people arrested is connected to child sex trafficking.

The Marshals partnered with the Riverside County Sheriff's Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force and other Southern California agencies to identify more than 50 missing teens between 14 and 17 years old.

Federal agents said the 37 kids who were located were given victim advocacy services, medical support and resources to help them reunite with their families or guardians.

"At its core, Operation Safe Return seeks to illuminate the importance of collaboration among government and non-government agencies," the Marshals wrote in a statement. "By forming a robust multidisciplinary team, the initiative aims to pool resources and expertise to locate critically missing children more effectively while raising awareness about the ongoing epidemic of missing children."

In addition to Riverside County agencies, the U.S. Marshals partnered with the California Highway Patrol, the Anaheim Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Federal agencies such as the FBI, Homeland Security and the Secret Service also participated in the week-long operation.

Eight victim advocacy and community safety agencies provided resources to the teens, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Riverside University Health System.