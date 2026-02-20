31 Southern California museums hosting free admission day event
If you're looking to visit a museum, dozens of exhibits are offering free admission this weekend.
This Sunday, 31 museums throughout Southern California are participating in the annual "Museums Free-for-All" event, which features art, design, cultural heritage, film, natural history, science and political history installations.
"For more than twenty years, SoCal Museums members have come together annually to collectively open our doors and welcome the public," said Cristian Hamilton, President of SoCal Museums. "We believe arts and culture should be accessible to everyone, and Museums Free-for-All has become a community touchstone. The day encourages visitors to try something new, return to an old favorite, and experience the extraordinary diversity of free cultural experiences unique to Southern California."
Here is a list of museums participating in the free event:
- Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (Tickets will be first come first serve all day)
- American Museum of Ceramic Art (Advanced reservations are required. Visit amoca.org to make a reservation)
- Autry Museum of the American West (Advanced reservations are required. Visit theautry.org to make a reservation)
- Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College
- Bowers Museum
- The Broad (Advanced reservations are recommended. Visit broad.org to make a reservation)
- California African American Museum
- California Botanic Garden (Advanced reservations are recommended. Visit calbg.org to make a reservation)
- Columbia Space Center
- Craft Contemporary
- The Forest Lawn
- Fowler Museum at UCLA
- The Getty Center (Timed tickets are required for The Getty Center. Visit getty.edu to make a reservation)
- The Getty Villa (Timed tickets are required for The Getty Villa. Visit getty.edu to make a reservation)
- Hammer Museum (Show a L.A. Metro TAP card at the Hammer Museum Store for 10% off your purchase, including membership)
- Institute Contemporary Art, LA
- La Brea Tar Pits & Museum (Advance tickets required. Visit tarpits.org to make a reservation)
- LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
- Lincoln Memorial Shrine
- Long Beach Museum of Art (Advance tickets are recommended. Visit lbma.org to make a reservation)
- Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) (Advance tickets are required. Visit lacma.org to make a reservation)
- MOCA Grand Avenue and The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA (Advance tickets are recommended. Visit moca.org to make a reservation)
- Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
- Museum of Tolerance
- Palm Springs Art Museum
- Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History (Advanced reservations recommended. Visit sbnature.org; Sea Center not included)
- Santa Monica History Museum
- Skirball Cultural Center (Advance tickets recommended for both Noah's Ark and general admission. Visit skirball.org to make a reservation)
- UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art (Costa Mesa location only)
- Wende Museum
The event is only for general admission. Visitors will need to pay for ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees still apply.