31 Southern California museums hosting free admission day event

If you're looking to visit a museum, dozens of exhibits are offering free admission this weekend.

This Sunday, 31 museums throughout Southern California are participating in the annual "Museums Free-for-All" event, which features art, design, cultural heritage, film, natural history, science and political history installations.

"For more than twenty years, SoCal Museums members have come together annually to collectively open our doors and welcome the public," said Cristian Hamilton, President of SoCal Museums. "We believe arts and culture should be accessible to everyone, and Museums Free-for-All has become a community touchstone. The day encourages visitors to try something new, return to an old favorite, and experience the extraordinary diversity of free cultural experiences unique to Southern California."

Here is a list of museums participating in the free event:

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (Tickets will be first come first serve all day)

American Museum of Ceramic Art (Advanced reservations are required. Visit amoca.org to make a reservation)

The event is only for general admission. Visitors will need to pay for ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees still apply.