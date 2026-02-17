Southern California mountain ski resorts celebrate latest snowfall

The latest storm brought fresh snow to Southern California's mountain resorts, a welcome sight for businesses that rely on the ski and snowboarding season.

"This is great. This is what we want; this is what we need for the economy up here, this is the white gold," Big Bear resident Ricky Seward said.

After a bit of a winter bust, more than a foot of snow fell onto the Big Bear Resort between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. It was a similar scene farther west in the San Bernardino Mountains, with Mountain High Resort reporting about a foot of snowfall that blanketed their slopes with fresh white powder after they were bare and brown just last Friday.

"We've got 44 pieces of equipment that are not all with the city, but 44 pieces that are out plowing snow," said David Huether, who operates the snowplow company Mile High Equipment. "They've been waiting three months to do this, and we finally get to do it."

There's more snow on the way, too, with forecasts predicting an even larger snowfall coming to the area.

The San Bernardino Mountain communities were hoping that the series of storms would turn around a relatively slow winter.

"It's been kind of a dud this year," store manager Scott Rouse said last week. "We haven't had real snowfall yet."

The slow start to the season has been challenging for Rouse's Blauer Ski and Board and many other small businesses that depend on the tourists who visit the communities in the winter.

"This store is a seasonal store," Rouse said last week. "We're only here in the wintertime, and to get some real snow and to get some customers in here will be great."