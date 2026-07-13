Southern California to experience humidity, some rainfall along with major heat

Temperatures approaching triple digits in Southern California are set to combine with high humidity and rain chances, making for an unusually muggy week, according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Monday, citing temperatures in the 90s across the region. The advisory becomes an Extreme Heat Warning on Wednesday due to "dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 105 possible."

Those highest temperatures were expected in the valleys, including the Inland Empire. Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect temperatures to near 100 degrees by Wednesday.

"We're going to see much more of the mugginess come back in here in Southern California. It's going to stick around here for the next few days," said CBS LA meteorologist Amber Lee.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through at least Wednesday due to high heat, humidity and chances for thunderstorms.

Monsoon moisture is creating chances for storms through the week. Chances are slight that they could reach the coast, forecasters say, but they increase to as high as 50% in the mountains and desert areas.

Chances are the highest on Monday, the NWS said.

"A few showers and thunderstorms could impact interior areas during the afternoon hours of Monday and Tuesday," the NWS said.

The NWS warns that the upcoming conditions could create risk for heat-related illness, and urges the public to use caution outdoors.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS said. "Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."