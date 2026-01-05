Southern California holiday bomb plot suspects plead not guilty to charges

A pair of suspects charged with terrorism-related felonies by federal prosecutors pleaded not guilty on Monday, days after they allegedly planned to bomb several locations throughout Southern California, according to authorities.

Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30 of South Los Angeles, and Zachary Aaron Page, 32 of Torrance, entered their pleas at the Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles. Last month, they were among four suspects accused of plotting to set off bombs in Southern California on New Year's Eve as part of a "far-left, anti-capitalist, and anti-government group."

Another member, Tina Lai, pleaded not guilty to charges last week. Dante James Anthony-Gaffield is set to be arraigned on Jan. 20.

Carroll and Page each pleaded not guilty to one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, one count of possession of unregistered firearms and one count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

The indictment accused the four suspects of participating in a group named the "Turtle Island Liberation Front." Caroll, prosecutors said, penned an eight-page document in November titled "Operation Midnight Sun" detailing their plan to "completely pulverize" technology and logistics companies with offices across Southern California.

Prosecutors said the group members planned to target agents with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, intending to harm them with pipe bombs.

They traveled to the Mojave Desert to test their explosives on Dec. 12, where they were met with law enforcement and arrested, prosecutors said.

The criminal trials for Carroll, Page and Lai are set to begin on Feb. 17