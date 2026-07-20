High temperatures and beach hazards this week for Southern California

Temperatures will continue to heat up this week, with some Southern California areas reaching triple digits.

While many will seek refuge at the coast, beachgoers are warned that tropical storm Elida is bringing high surf and rip currents to SoCal.

Elida is the first in a series of tropical swells coming with many south-facing beaches in the region impacted.

The National Weather Service said swells generated by Elida will affect portions of the west coast of the Baja Peninsula and Southern California over the next several days.

Temperatures are also climbing, with higher temperatures today through Thursday. Inland highs will be near 100 most of the week. "It is a heat wave, we are looking at consecutive days at above average numbers," CBS LA Meteorologist Evelyn Taft said.

Monday's highs in many areas were slightly above average, with Los Angeles reaching 86, compared to an average of 83.

Burbank reached a high of 92 on Monday, breaking the average of 87.

Highs in the valleys this week will reach 106 on Thursday, and hover just above 100 through the weekend.

LA & OC Metro

Tuesday: high 88

Wednesday: high 88

Thursday: high 91

Friday: high 89

Saturday: high 89

Sunday: high 90

Monday: high 90

Valleys

Tuesday: high 100

Wednesday: high 103

Thursday: high 106

Friday: high 102

Saturday: high 102

Sunday: high 102

Monday: high 100

Inland Empire