Southern California heat wave kicks off, forecasters say, as advisories go into effect

Wednesday is the start of a "long-duration heat wave" in Southern California, according to the National Weather Service, as Heat Advisories go into effect across the region.

The NWS Heat Advisory begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to last through 8 p.m. Monday. In between, Southern California residents can expect triple digits in inland areas and temperatures crossing the mid-90s in Los Angeles.

"We are going to see some hot, hot weather and it's going to last for at least six, seven days," said CBS LA meteorologist Marina Jurica. "It is a long-duration heat wave."

CBS LA has not yet issued a Next Weather Alert for the upcoming heat wave, but may do so if inland conditions become dangerous.

Wednesday was expected to have the lowest temperatures of the next several days. Highs across the region include:

88 degrees in downtown LA

90 in Simi Valley

94 in Woodland Hills

96 in Santa Clarita

104 in Palmdale

91 in Pasadena

88 in Fullerton

81 in Santa Ana

94 in Rancho Cucamonga

95 in Chino

101 in Riverside

98 in San Bernardino

94 in Temecula

On the weekend, those highs are expected to rise by at least a few degrees, leaving inland LA and Orange counties firmly in the 90s and the Inland Empire north of 100.

High surf and rip current warnings

Beach attendance will likely be high over the weekend, and the NWS is warning beachgoers to take extra precautions in the water.

Strong rip currents and high surf between 4 and 8feet will peak Thursday and Friday along the Southern California coast, according to forecasters. The NWS suggests swimmers stay within the view of lifeguards.