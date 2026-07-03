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Weather in Southern California over Fourth of July weekend expected to be pleasant

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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The Fourth of July weekend is expected to be warm and pleasant in Southern California.

Over the past few days, the region has been dealing with a low-pressure system that has brought a deep marine layer and cooler temperatures. As that system moves to the east, a warming trend will gradually develop.

The National Weather Service says high temperatures will increase to near normal over the weekend. Although there won't be a significant warm-up, Inland communities will likely experience the most change, with maximum temperatures reaching the mid-80s to 90 in some areas.

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A high-pressure system will briefly move into the region over the Fourth of July weekend in Southern California.  CBS LA

Maximum temperatures on the Fourth of July:

  • Pasadena: 81
  • Burbank: 82
  • Santa Clarita: 88
  • Woodland Hills: 88
  • Palmdale: 93
  • Thousand Oaks: 79

Weather officials recommend people stay hydrated and, in the shade when doing outdoor activities. They also urge people to watch for signs of heat exhaustion.

The NWS also warns about fireworks safety, especially with the warm conditions. Weather officials say vegetation during this time is dry and can easily spark a fire. They urge people to avoid using sparklers, candles and fireworks near vegetation or other plants. 

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