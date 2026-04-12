Watch CBS News
Local News

Southern California experiences morning rainfall, scattered showers to follow

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Southern California experienced a healthy, widespread dosage of rainfall early Sunday morning, and some scattered showers could last into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

By 11 a.m., the strongest downpours of the current system had passed. Aggressive rainfall lasted into the morning, settling down in the Los Angeles area by 8 a.m. before ramping back up in the 11 a.m. hour.

The NWS forecasts that scattered, light showers could linger into the evening hours on Sunday and potentially last until Monday morning, although rain totals will be light for the remainder of the system in inland and coastal communities.

24-hour rain totals across Southern California are as follows, as of 11 a.m.:

  • Downtown Los Angeles: .32 inches
  • Van Nuys: .42
  • Malibu: .26
  • LAX: .16
  • Hawthorne: .15
  • Burbank: .23
  • Long Beach: .35
  • Fullerton: .29
  • Brea: .24
  • Ontario: .3
  • Riverside: .07

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue