Southern California experiences morning rainfall, scattered showers to follow

Southern California experienced a healthy, widespread dosage of rainfall early Sunday morning, and some scattered showers could last into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

By 11 a.m., the strongest downpours of the current system had passed. Aggressive rainfall lasted into the morning, settling down in the Los Angeles area by 8 a.m. before ramping back up in the 11 a.m. hour.

The NWS forecasts that scattered, light showers could linger into the evening hours on Sunday and potentially last until Monday morning, although rain totals will be light for the remainder of the system in inland and coastal communities.

24-hour rain totals across Southern California are as follows, as of 11 a.m.: