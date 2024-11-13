Southern California community rallies around mother of two who had car stolen, crashed in wild pursuit

Highland community rallies around mother of two who had car stolen and crashed in wild pursuit

The Highland community is rallying around a mother of two who had her only means of transportation stolen and crashed during a wild pursuit last weekend.

Nina Edwards says that the car, a Kia SUV, was taken from outside of her apartment while she was at work. She got a call from someone telling her that it was gone, leading her to think that it had gotten repossessed.

"The one thing that I really need to get around with my kids, get to work, to daycare, everything," Edwards said.

Instead, it was stolen and used in a brief chase that ended with a violent crash in San Bernardino. Deputies say that the car was totaled, even though they weren't actually engaged in pursuit at the time.

The suspect slammed into another car, sending multiple innocent children inside to the hospital with minor injuries.

"I would feel devastated if that happened to my kids," Edwards said. "So, I can only imagine what they're going through as well."

She says that not only was the car destroyed, but her children's carseats and stroller were also ruined in the crash.

After learning of her story, some community members banded together to donate replacement carseats to Edwards that she can use in the rental car she's currently relying on.

"It was a huge accomplishment for me, as a mom of two, to build my credit and be able to get my first car — especially an SUV — I was so proud of myself," she said.

It's that pride that makes her uncomfortable asking for help, but she was able to put it to the side and start fundraising online. She says that the open investigation from insurance doesn't answer her immediate problems.

"I just wish that this stuff would stop, to be honest," Edwards said. "I don't know why they do it. If only they knew the impact they put on everybody else. They impact a lot of other people."

The suspect, who hasn't been identified by authorities, died from injuries suffered in the crash.