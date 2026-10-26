Southern California coastal communities brace for potentially record-breaking high tides up to 8 feet

Coastal communities across Southern California are bracing for significant flooding as very high tides are expected to reach up to 8 feet through Thursday.

The National Weather Service is warning residents that high tides through Wednesday could produce the highest on record. The current record was set in 2005 in San Pedro when high tides reached 7.93 feet.

"While these tides might be the highest of all-time, similar extreme tides in the past tell us that coastal communities should expect shallow flooding of harbor walkways, beach parking lots and bike paths," the NWS said.

A coastal flood advisory will be in effect for areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 1 p.m. on Thursday. Weather officials say high tides will likely reach between 7.5 and 8 feet each late morning, which is about a foot to 1.5 feet above the astronomical projections.

Officials are warning residents to prepare and protect their flood-prone properties. They are asking people to avoid driving around barricades or through water without knowing its depth.

Over the past few weeks, coastal communities have been dealing with rough waters and high surf that have battered beachfront properties and flooded streets.