Southbound 73 freeway near John Wayne Airport closes as cars do donuts

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Traffic on the southbound 73 freeway near John Wayne Airport came to a standstill Saturday as cars took turns doing donuts. 

The stoppage lasted about 10 minutes and a witness said that she initially thought a car had stalled out on the freeway. 

According to the witness, those participating in the freeway shutdown got out of their cars and started recording. 

First published on May 21, 2022 / 8:57 PM

