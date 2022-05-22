Southbound 73 freeway near John Wayne Airport closes as cars do donuts
Traffic on the southbound 73 freeway near John Wayne Airport came to a standstill Saturday as cars took turns doing donuts.
The stoppage lasted about 10 minutes and a witness said that she initially thought a car had stalled out on the freeway.
According to the witness, those participating in the freeway shutdown got out of their cars and started recording.
