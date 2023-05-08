Watch CBS News
Southbound 101 Freeway lanes closed in Hollywood by multi-vehicle crash

One person died and several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Santa Monica Boulevard early Monday morning. The crash was reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver.

hollywood-101-fwy-crash.png
The crash occurred at about 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. At least three vehicles were involved, two of which were engulfed in flames.

The wrong-way driver was in a Toyota Prius and was killed, according to the CHP. Reports indicate the driver may have entered the southbound freeway at Alvarado Street, several miles south of the collision.

A Sigalert was issued and southbound lanes were closed at Melrose Avenue during the investigation and cleanup. Northbound lanes were also affected by debris in the roadway.

One lane was re-opened at about 5:15 a.m. Other lanes were expected to remain closed for several more hours during the investigation.

A nearby resident heard the crash and recorded the aftermath with a drone-mounted camera.

"This one was really, really super-loud," said Daniel Mason, the drone operator. "I mean, it was over my air conditioning and my server that I run in my house, so I mean, it was really substantially loud for me to get my attention. Actually, pretty much sure that the building shook." 

