Watch CBS News
Local News

South Pasadena prepares for Rose Parade

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

South Pasadena prepares for Rose Parade
South Pasadena prepares for Rose Parade 02:57

As the countdown to the Rose Parade inches closer, volunteers in South Pasadena are buzzing with excitement as they meticulously put the finishing touches on their themed floats. 

This year's celebration, named "Boogie Nights, Animal Kingdom Style," promises a magical display that sparks the imagination. 

"I crushed ever-lasting flowers and pressed them so that it sticks better," said Evelyn G. Zneimer, South Pasadena Mayor Pro Tem, who was helping put together a float Tuesday. 

For 135 years, people have been glued to their TVs on New Year's Day to watch magnificent floats. As the finishing flourishes are applied, anticipation builds for the upcoming Rose Parade on Jan 1. 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 10:03 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.