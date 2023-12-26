South Pasadena prepares for Rose Parade

As the countdown to the Rose Parade inches closer, volunteers in South Pasadena are buzzing with excitement as they meticulously put the finishing touches on their themed floats.

This year's celebration, named "Boogie Nights, Animal Kingdom Style," promises a magical display that sparks the imagination.

"I crushed ever-lasting flowers and pressed them so that it sticks better," said Evelyn G. Zneimer, South Pasadena Mayor Pro Tem, who was helping put together a float Tuesday.

For 135 years, people have been glued to their TVs on New Year's Day to watch magnificent floats. As the finishing flourishes are applied, anticipation builds for the upcoming Rose Parade on Jan 1.