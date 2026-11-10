South Los Angeles warehouse fire continues to smolder day after blaze erupted

A warehouse fire that erupted in South Los Angeles on Sunday night is still smoldering as crews continue to monitor the impacted area.

A fire broke out on the 5000 block of Alameda Street around 1 a.m. at a building that is part of a hardwood flooring supply company, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Aerial footage of the warehouse shows heavy smoke still coming from the warehouse and crews spraying water in the area.

More than 150 firefighters responded to the scene and began working on the fire that spread to nearby structures.

In an update on Monday, fire officials said the fire would likely burn for a couple of days. They added that they were bringing in an excavator to knock down walls and help mitigate the smoke.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, 270 customers are currently affected in the area. It is unknown when their services will be restored.