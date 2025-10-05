3 hospitalized after shooting in South Los Angeles

Three people were hospitalized following a shooting in South Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the area near E. 88th Street and South Central Avenue at around 3 p.m. after learning of the incident, Los Angeles police told CBS News Los Angeles.

Upon arrival, officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics found three men between 40 and 60 years old suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital, where one was said to be in critical condition, police said. The other two victims were stable at the latest.

While investigating the matter, LAPD detectives learned that the three men were standing on the corner of the road when two suspects approached in a white four-door vehicle. Both of the suspects allegedly got out, shot at the men and then fled from the area.

Police said that the suspects' car did not have a license plate. They do not believe that the shooting is gang-related, as all of the victims were said to be homeless.

No arrests have yet been made and authorities have not yet determined a motive for the incident.