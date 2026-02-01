Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in South Los Angeles

Dean Fioresi
One man was killed and another was hospitalized following a shooting in South Los Angeles late Sunday. 

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS LA. 

They said that the victims were standing in front of a building in the area when a car approached them while driving southbound. They briefly passed before coming to a stop, at which point police believe multiple suspects exited the car and opened fire. 

Both of the men were hit by gunfire, one of whom was struck in the head and died at the scene, police said. The second victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being shot in the body. Neither of the victims has yet been identified. 

LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division detectives were called to the scene to assume the investigation. They did not have information on the suspects, the vehicle used during the incident or a motive. 

"This is gonna be a lengthy investigation since they have to interview any witness, try to locate any surveillance footage that they might have," said LAPD Captain Letisia Ruiz. "

