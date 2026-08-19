Stunning video shows South Los Angeles police pursuit ending with airborne crash

An early morning pursuit through South Los Angeles on Wednesday ended with a wild airborne crash — and it was all caught on video.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers began pursuing a reckless driving suspect just before 1 a.m. The driver of a Toyota Corolla was headed east on Imperial Highway when he collided with several parked vehicles near Wadsworth Avenue.

Security camera footage obtained by CBS LA from a neighbor showed the Toyota appearing to hit a curb at a high speed, sending it into the air and flying into multiple parked vehicles.

A neighbor told CBS LA that his car was one of those damaged in the crash.

"It [sounded] like a 'boom,' kind of," the man said. "That car flew off the curb here ... The impact woke me up and the whole neighborhood up."

The driver sustained only minor injuries in the crash, police said, and no others were hurt. He was arrested on unknown charges.

As of around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews were still working to remove damaged vehicles from the scene.