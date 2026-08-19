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Stunning video shows South Los Angeles police pursuit ending with airborne crash

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Austin Turner,
Amanda Starrantino
Amanda Starrantino
Amanda Starrantino
Amanda Starrantino reports on CBS LA Mornings during the week and anchors CBS LA Mornings on Saturdays, bringing Southern California viewers the stories that start their day. She covers everything from uplifting community success stories to the challenges facing our cities, as well as breaking news and the issues that impact viewers every day.
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Amanda Starrantino

/ CBS LA

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An early morning pursuit through South Los Angeles on Wednesday ended with a wild airborne crash — and it was all caught on video.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers began pursuing a reckless driving suspect just before 1 a.m. The driver of a Toyota Corolla was headed east on Imperial Highway when he collided with several parked vehicles near Wadsworth Avenue.

Security camera footage obtained by CBS LA from a neighbor showed the Toyota appearing to hit a curb at a high speed, sending it into the air and flying into multiple parked vehicles.

A neighbor told CBS LA that his car was one of those damaged in the crash.

"It [sounded] like a 'boom,' kind of," the man said. "That car flew off the curb here ... The impact woke me up and the whole neighborhood up."

The driver sustained only minor injuries in the crash, police said, and no others were hurt. He was arrested on unknown charges.

As of around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews were still working to remove damaged vehicles from the scene.

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