Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing South Los Angeles street, police say

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles late Monday night, police said.

It happened at around 10:15 p.m. on Olive Street, Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS LA. They said that the vehicle involved was driving northbound when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

Instead of stopping to help the victim, the driver continued in an unknown direction.

The victim, only identified as a man, was declared dead at the scene.

Police are working to locate evidence and surveillance footage in the area to see if they can identify the make and model of the vehicle involved.

The street was closed for several hours as their investigation continued.