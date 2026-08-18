1 pedestrian killed, another severely injured by South LA hit-and-run driver, police say

One pedestrian was killed and another was severely injured during a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on Monday, according to Los Angeles police.

In a news release, LAPD officers said the crash near the intersection of Western Avenue and 56th Street happened at around 11 p.m., when an "unknown light-colored sedan traveling northbound on Western Avenue collided into two pedestrians."

Both of the victims, neither of whom has been identified, were taken to a nearby hospital, where one succumbed to their injuries.

The driver fled from the area still heading north on Western, police said.

According to the LAPD's news release, a standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered for anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact South Traffic Division Officer Hurd at 213-321-9681.