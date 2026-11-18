Los Angeles Police Department detectives have shared new video of a hit-and-run crash from August that left a pedestrian severely injured in South Los Angeles.

In a news release, police said the crash happened on August 17, around 12:20 a.m., when a white, four-door sedan driving east on W. 62nd Street from Grand Avenue collided with a man in the road. Instead of stopping to help, police say the driver fled from the area, still heading east.

The pedestrian, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for what police called "severe injuries."

Video footage from a nearby home the night of the crash shows the pedestrian, wearing what looks to be a reflective vest, falling into the roadway moments before the car approaches.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact LAPD's Central Traffic Division Officer Chung at 213-486-0760.