Man shot and killed in South Los Angeles intersection

A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a man was found shot to death in a busy intersection on Friday night.

The shooting was reported a little after 5:50 p.m. near Hoover Street and Gage Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers. However, officers later found the victim near Hoover and 68th Street.

He was declared dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Investigators say that the suspect, an unidentified male, fled the area in an early-2000s silver Chevrolet four-door sedan. They said that he used a .40 caliber handgun in the shooting.

They have not yet determined a motive.