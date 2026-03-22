South Los Angeles collision leaves at least 1 dead

At least one person died after a crash in South Los Angeles on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle was reported in the area of 118th Street and Central Avenue at 12:34 p.m.

It's not yet clear which vehicle the confirmed deceased person was inside, or what caused the crash. Police have not yet determined whether a crime was committed, or how many people were involved or injured.

No additional details were immediately made available.