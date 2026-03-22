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South Los Angeles collision leaves at least 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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At least one person died after a crash in South Los Angeles on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle was reported in the area of 118th Street and Central Avenue at 12:34 p.m.

It's not yet clear which vehicle the confirmed deceased person was inside, or what caused the crash. Police have not yet determined whether a crime was committed, or how many people were involved or injured.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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